Pipeline project creates a big mess in a Mid-Missouri river

02-06-2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A cleanup effort is underway in Jefferson City after about 1,100 gallons of a mud that is used to lubricate and cool cutting tools spilled into a stormwater culvert that feeds into the Moreau River. The spill happened on Jan. 27 during the ongoing replacement of about 30 miles of pipeline for Phillips 66. The pipelines carry propane and butane to customers in Missouri and Illinois. Joe Stoops, of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, estimates it will take a few weeks to clean up the spill of the clay-based mud.