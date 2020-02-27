President says: “US is ready for coronavirus”

02-27-2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings, even as health authorities warn Americans that more infections are coming. Shortly after a presidential news conference, the government announced a worrisome development – a new U.S. case that so far hasn’t been linked to travel abroad. Trump has put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation’s response. The president has been pushing back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Health officials say new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday night. California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County and is getting medical care in Sacramento County. An email from UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento said the patient arrived last week but the CDC waited four days before testing for the virus.