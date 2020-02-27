Prosecutor names suspect in 1991 killing of a Lohman area teen

02-27-2020

Murder charges are now filed against a man accused of killing his Russellville classmate back in 1991 …

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says William ‘Chris’ Niemet is facing adult murder charges in the death of Greg Jones who was found shot to death weeks after disappearing from his Lohman area home near Route D and Stringtown Road almost 30 – years ago.

Our news partner ABC -17 reports court records show the Cole County Sheriff’s Department arrested Niemet in 1991, six days after they found Jones’ body, but that the case was dropped. Niemet was also implicated in the death of a Fulton woman in 2008.