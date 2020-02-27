Slick roads contribute to fatal icy crash at Rocheport bridge

02-27-2020

A Boonville woman is dead after a crash at the I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport yesterday (wed) morning. Troopers say 35-year-old Chantel Winfield lost control of her car on the icy roads. Her car hit a concrete barrier and returned to the road. While it was still moving, Winfield tried to get out, but the car was hit by a semi. She was ejected. Her body was recovered on land below the bridge. The wreck closed westbound I-70 for about two hours. It was one of several local crashes in the icy conditions.