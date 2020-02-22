Suspect arrested in a nearly 30 – year old Cole County death investigation

02-22-2020

(KMIZ) — Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler and Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson said Friday in a news release that an arrest was made in relation to the killing of Greg Jones, 15, in the Russellville area. Jones was reported missing on April 24, 1991, and his remains were found by a neighbor on June 8, 1991, between Route D and Stringtown Road.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name Friday, citing the need for a review by the county juvenile office because of the suspect’s age at the time of the killing.

The release said neither the sheriff or prosecutor will comment further. A news conference will be scheduled later, according to the release.

The Associated Press reported in 1991 that Jones’ decomposing body was found in a drainage ditch. Then-sheriff John Hemeyer told the AP that neighbors reported seeing an unknown red pickup truck in the area the day he disappeared.