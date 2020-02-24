The President visits India

02-24-2020

AHMEDABAD, INDIA (AP) – President Donald Trump has opened a whirlwind 36-hour visit to India by basking in the adulation of a massive, colorful crowd at a cricket stadium in the western city of Ahmedabad. Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praised on each other during back-to-back speeches to thousands of revelers packed into the stadium in 80-degree heat. It was the biggest rally crowd of Trump’s political career. Trump’s visit is meant to reaffirm U.S.-India ties strained by trade disputes. But it is also providing enviable overseas imagery for a president in a re-election year.