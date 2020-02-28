Troopers need your help in sex investigation at the Lake

02-28-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri state troopers are expanding their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a boat and the Lake of the Ozarks.

In January , 41-year-old Carl Mort, and 39-year-old Cassandra Wedeking, of Overland Park, were charged in Morgan County with first-degree rape, four counts of sodomy and additional drug charges. According to the probable cause statement, a woman accused the couple of raping her last summer on Wedeking’s boat at a marina at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is looking for anyone with information on cases in which a male and female may have befriended a victim or victims before providing them alcohol or drugs and taking them to a boat to be sexually assaulted. The MSHP said if you are a witness, or can provide information about the potential crimes described, to contact the MSHP Troop F Criminal unit at 573-526-6329, ext. 3632.