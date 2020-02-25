Two car crashes — one south of JCMO .. the other in Columbia

02-25-2020

A woman is in the hospital after a fiery crash involving a patrol car. Columbia police say an officer stopped his patrol car with its flashers on early yesterday (mon) morning on Highway 63 between Broadway and Stadium. Officers were checking on a tire on the road. A car crashed into the back of the cop car, then caught fire. Kylie Shepherd of Kaiser had to go to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An officer in the passenger seat of the CPD car needed treatment too, but is out of the hospital.

A head-on crash shuts down Highway 54 for a while in Cole County. The patrol says Hannah Cotten of Eldon lost control of her car, crossed the center line, and hit an SUV going the other way. The crash happened yesterday (mon) afternoon on 54 near Route E and Brazito. Cotten has serious injuries. The SUV driver only has minor injuries.