Two shootings in Sedalia .. one proves fatal

Sedalia police are investigating two weekend shootings. Saturday morning, officers learned about a body in the middle of East 17th Street. They found Robert Fox dead with a gunshot wound. No arrests in that case yet. Saturday night, a man was shot in the chest at a home on East 13th Street. That victim is in stable condition in a Columbia hospital at last check. Investigators say they think Michael Carpenter shot the victim during a fight. He’s looking at assault and meth charges.