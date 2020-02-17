Listen to KWOS Live
Two suspects accused of setting a car on fire in Fulton

02-17-2020


Two men are arrested on charges they set a car on fire in Fulton. Officers found the burning car early yesterday (sun) morning on Collier Lane. They arrested Robert Burkle from Iowa, and Dillon Howard from Wright City, on a couple felony charges.

 

