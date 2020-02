02-14-2020

Will you see former Governor Eric Greitens’ name on a future Missouri ballot? …

On the KWOS Morning Show, Greitens didn’t sound like he is ruling out another run for office down the road. Greitens resigned in 2018.

His campaign is being fined by the Ethics Commission for a PAC donation. But they exonerated Greitens, saying he had no personal involvement in the donation.