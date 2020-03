500 – plus cases now confirmed .. a few more in Cole County

03-27-2020

There are nearly 150 more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Missouri. State officials say the total number of confirmed cases is up to 502 as of Thursday afternoon. Wednesday’s count was 356.

Cole County has counted 12 — positives, including two recoveries.

Boone County has confirmed 33 cases, including eight new ones as of Thursday.

There are 11 confirmed cases in Callaway County, all from William Woods University.