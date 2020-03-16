At least one Mid-Missouri school decides to close because of virus fears

03-16-2020

Harrisburg is among the first school districts in the state closing for at least a couple weeks over new coronavirus concerns. The University of Missouri System is going to online learning the rest of the semester. Residence halls, dining halls, and libraries are staying open, but most other spots on campus will be closed. Officials are calling this week a “soft launch” for remote learning platforms. No penalties for missed connections or assignments. Most other local colleges are either on hold or online right now too.

So far, it’s business as usual at both Jefferson City and Columbia public schools.