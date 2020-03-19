Boone County COVID-19 victim dies

03-19-2020

A resident in mid-Missouri’s Boone County who recently traveled outside the country is the state’s first recorded COVID-19 death. Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Wednesday at the Missouri Capitol, while fighting back tears.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece says that the first responders who assisted the victim wore proper equipment, before making contact with the patient. The mayor says those six first responders are currently quarantined in Boone County. There are now 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri.

Two now in Cole County.