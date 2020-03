03-25-2020

Testing is open on the south side of the Primary Care Clinic at 1014 Madison Street in Jefferson City, from 7am to 7pm. You need a doctor’s order for a COVID-19 test in order to get one. If you don’t have a primary doctor but are experiencing symptoms or had contact with a person who has tested positive, you can call Capital Region’s triage line at 833-763-0444 to be screened.