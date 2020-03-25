Case confirmed in Camden County

03-25-2020

(KMIZ) — The Camden County Health Department said the county’s first and only COVID-19 case is not travel-related.

According to a post on Facebook, officials have notified the people who were most at risk of prolonged close contact with the person and told to self-isolate for two weeks.

The post said the person did go to some local businesses before developing symptoms. The department said this means the actual risk of transmission at the stores is “very low.”

Officials said the person may have visited the following locations between March 13 to 19:

Nauti-fish

Walmart in Camdenton

Woods in Sunrise Beach

Dollar General on F Road

Camdenton Bus Barn

Hurricane Deck School

Camdenton R-III Superintendent Tim Hadfield said Tuesday district parents and staff members were notified about possible exposure to COVID-19.