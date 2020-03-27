Cleaning the Capitol

03-27-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s governor says the State Capitol in Jefferson City is being cleaned extensively daily, to protect employees and to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Capitol has been closed to the general public since Tuesday. Governor Mike Parson says cleaning crews are working hard

State health officials say there are now 502 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri, up from 356 on Wednesday. One of those cases involves Grandview State Representative Joe Runions. While the governor says cleaning crews are preparing for lawmakers to return to the Capitol, it’s unclear when that will happen.