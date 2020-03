03-07-2020

(KMIZ) — Our news partner ABC-17 says the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that it has dismissed a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge filed against Cole County Assessor Chris Estes. The charges stemmed from a property dispute with a neighbor. Estes took that property dispute to court in October.

Estes is currently running for a fourth term as the county’s assessor. Term limited Jefferson City Councilman Rick Prather plans to run against Estes.