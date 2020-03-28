Cole County Issues Stay-At-Home Order

03-28-2020

Cole County takes the COVID-19 response to a new level. The Cole County Health Department announced a stay-at-home order Friday evening after they found evidence of community spread of the Coronavirus. There have been a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the health department says they’re still waiting for nearly 200 more test results. The order states Cole County residents should only leave their homes for essential activities. The order goes into effect tonight at 5.