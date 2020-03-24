Cole County residents advised to stay at home

03-24-2020

Health officials say it’s “highly recommended” you stay at home in Cole County right now.

County health officials issued a pair of “technical advisories” Monday that spell out actions they say residents and businesses should take to decrease the spread of COVID-19, above and beyond simple social distancing techniques. While they aren’t stay-at-home orders, one document lists activities and businesses that might be considered essential right now. The other suggests anyone who’s traveling back to Central Missouri from outside the area should self-quarantine for 14 days once they get home.

Columbia and Boone County officials scheduled a press conference for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to discuss future actions related to COVID-19.