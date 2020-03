03-06-2020

A Centertown woman is facing charges of child abuse and endangerment following an incident with her sister. ABC 17 reports Kathy Ligon is accused of threatening to kill her one-year old baby and attacking her sister. Prosecutors say she told her sister she would kill the baby. When her sister went to Ligon’s home in mid-February to confront her, Ligon attacked her sister. Both ended up with bruises and cuts. Ligon is set to appear in court today (fri).