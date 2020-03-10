An attorney for family members of Missouri’s first novel coronavirus patient say they were not told at first to quarantine themselves. The dad and a sister of the Saint Louis County woman went to a father-daughter dance Saturday night, after they were exposed to the virus. The Post-Dispatch reports the family lawyer says they were only told to quarantine the patient. Saint Louis County officials say they did tell the whole family to stay home.
Corona woman’s family has a different story
