Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Corona woman’s family has a different story

03-10-2020


An attorney for family members of Missouri’s first novel coronavirus patient say they were not told at first to quarantine themselves. The dad and a sister of the Saint Louis County woman went to a father-daughter dance Saturday night, after they were exposed to the virus. The Post-Dispatch reports the family lawyer says they were only told to quarantine the patient. Saint Louis County officials say they did tell the whole family to stay home.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer