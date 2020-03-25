COVID 19 case number 7 in Cole County — over 250 cases in Missouri

03-25-2020

Seven cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in Cole County. Health officials made the announcement last night. There’s no word if this is another travel related case. Health officials remind you to take part in social distancing and contact your family doctor is you have symptoms.

Missouri now reports 255 positive cases of COVID-19. At least eight people have died.

The two latest deaths came Tuesday. They were both elderly women at a Springfield assisted living center.

Boone County reports 20 positive cases of the new coronavirus, as of early Wednesday, the same number it reported through Monday night. Three of those are community spread.

Callaway County has at least 10 cases, all students at William Woods University.

Randolph is one of the counties that just confirmed its first COVID-19 positive.