COVID-19 prompts Missouri Governor to issue a statewide emergency

03-14-2020

Missouri is now under a state of emergency due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The governor said they have confirmed two more presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in the Show-Me State, making it four total cases. The latest two cases are in St Louis County and Henry County (Clinton is the county seat). The first two cases were in the Springfield and St. Louis areas.

President Trump announced an emergency declaration for the nation earlier Friday afternoon.