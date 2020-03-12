COVID scare lands movies stars in hospital and suspends U-S travel to and from Europe

03-12-2020

UNDATED (AP) – President Trump is banning most Europeans from entering the United States for 30 days to try to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The ban announced Wednesday night will begin at midnight Friday. Americans returning from Europe will be subject to enhanced health screening. The new travel ban is likely to further roil the airline industry as bookings decline and people cancel reservations out of fear they might contract the virus. Trump said he made the decision to impose the ban after talking with top government health professionals. The restriction is one of many imposed around the world as the virus has spread.á

SYDNEY (AP) – Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital after contracting the new coronavirus. The double Oscar winner is easily the most famous person yet to disclose they have COVID-19. Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers before testing positive. He added they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.” Hanks was in Australia working on an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. It has suspended production. Australian officials say people who’ve been in close contact with Hanks and Wilson will have to self-quarantine.