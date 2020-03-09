Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Drag queens protest at State Capitol

03-09-2020


A drag queen rally on Saturday at the Missouri Capitol protested a proposed ban of drag queen story hours at public libraries.

The protest included about 300 LGBT supporters and queens dressed in full drag with many holding signs like “Knowledge is power” and “Closed books equal closed minds”. Under Neosho State Representative Ben Baker’s bill, public libraries could lose state funding and librarians could be fined or jailed for displaying “age-inappropriate material” to kids. His legislation has not yet been assigned to a committee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer