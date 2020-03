03-11-2020

Joe Biden rolls to a comfortable win in Missouri’s Democratic presidential primary. The former vice president won every county yesterday (tue), and got about 60 percent of the vote. Bernie Sanders got 35 percent. President Trump easily won on the Republican side, with 97 percent support.

Cole County had a lower than expected turnout at the polls. Interestingly, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden each got about 4500 – votes in Cole County.