Governor asks for disaster status for Missouri

03-26-2020

In a press release, Governor Parson says he filed the request Tuesday, saying the COVID-19 pandemic is too big for state and local governments to respond to alone.

The Governor is asking for unemployment help and crisis counseling through FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, and asked the Public Assistance Program to help local governments and non-profits with their expenses related to coronavirus response.

Missouri has already been approved for federal disaster loans for businesses through the Small Business Administration.