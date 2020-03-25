Governor pushes for a supplemental budget vote very soon

03-25-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri House has sent to the Senate a plan that would include 33 million dollars in emergency federal funds during the current state budget year. Due to coronavirus concerns, the Legislature is on break until further notice. During a Capitol press conference, Governor Parson says lawmakers must find a way to approve the spending boost soon.

The governor has said lawmakers could vote on a parking lot or a football field. Parson’s state emergency declaration also freed up another 7 million dollars elsewhere in the current budget – bringing the overall total to about 40 million dollars to fight the coronavirus during the current budget year.