Help! It’s the final day for the Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon!

03-06-2020

You have a perfect opportunity to make sick Mid-Missouri kids better. Donate now to the Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon benefiting MU Health Care’s Childrens Hospital. They treat every child, no matter if the family is able to pay …

You can call 1 – 866 – 970 – ‘give’.. or you can donate online. All the money you donate stays at MU Health Care Children’s Hospital. The event runs through Friday. Help us help the kids!

Gary Nolan is live from 9 until 11 on KWOS. Austin Petersen joins Gary today. John Marsh teams up with Kevin Hilley on 94.3 Kat Country.