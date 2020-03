How long does it take to get COVID-19 test results back?

03-26-2020

If you get tested for COVID – 19, how long it will take to get the results back could vary widely. Cole County Health Department’s Chezney Schulte it all depends on which lab is processing your sample …

Both Capital Region Medical Center and St. Mary’s Hospital both have drive – thru testing sites set up. You will need to have a doctor’s prior approval to be tested.

Schulte adds that young people shouldn’t think they’re less prone to catching COVID-19. The numbers don’t bear that out.