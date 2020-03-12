JCMO woman hospitalized for gun shot wound

03-12-2020

(JC-PD) — 03-11-2020 at 2231 hours Jefferson City Police joint communications center received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of Jefferson Street and Stadium Blvd. Shortly after receiving the calls Capital Region Hospital called to inform us that a female had just came to the ER with a gunshot wound to her back. The 18 year old victim was transferred to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia due to her injuries.The investigation is continuing and at this time there is no one in custody.