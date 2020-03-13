KWOS High School Basketball Coverage

03-12-2020

You can listen to the Blair Oaks Falcons in the Final Four from JQH Arena Springfield on NewsRadio KWOS. The Falcons will face the Cardinals Ritter Lions in the Class 3 State Semifinals on Friday, March 13th. Pregame coverage will start around 7:50PM and tip-off will be around 8:10PM Friday night.

If the Falcons win, they will play for the state championship and take on the winner of the Charleston/Monroe City game on Saturday, March 14th. Pregame coverage will start at 4:15PM and tip-off will be at 4:30PM on Saturday.

You can listen to Blair Oaks Falcons Basketball in the Final Four on your radio at 104.5FM or 950AM in the Jefferson City area, online at kwos.com or on the KWOS APP.

Due to coronavirus concerns, MSHAA has cancelled the third place game.

Helias Crusaders

If the Blair Oaks Falcons advance to the State Championship game, we will carry the The Helias Crusaders Saturday’s game on 94.3 KAT Country!

The Crusaders will take on the Webb City Cardinals in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar on Saturday, March 14th. Pregame coverage will start around 2:30PM and tipoff around 2:45PM on Kat Country.

You can listen to the broadcast on your radio at 94.3FM in Mid-Missouri, online by CLICKING HERE, on the KAT COUNTRY APP, or on your SMART SPEAKER.

If Blair Oaks doesn’t advance, we will carry the Helias Crusaders on 104.5 News Radio 950 KWOS and 94.3 Kat Country.