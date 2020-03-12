M-U and Lincoln tweak schedules because of virus concerns

03-12-2020

Changes to class schedules at Mizzou due to novel coronavirus concerns. MU will cancel in-person classes from now through Sunday. Next week, classes will be held remotely. After spring break the following week, classes are expected to resume in-person on Monday, March 30th. All nonessential university events are cancelled until March 29th. Athletic events will continue as scheduled, but with no fans. No one at Mizzou has tested positive for coronavirus as of today (thur). Lincoln University has extended its spring break through the 20th.