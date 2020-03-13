Mid-Mo Baby Expo and other events are postponed

03-13-2020

KMIZ– Some Mid-Missouri events are being canceled as concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak continue. The Mid-Mo Baby Expo scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until June 27, citing concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group has been working closely with Boone Hospital Center to make the decision.

Even though central Missouri is still considered low risk for COVID-19, we have decided to exercise additional caution. The health and safety of our community is the number one priority.

Special Olympics Missouri also announced it is suspending all sports training, practices, competitions and other program-related activities involving athletes through March 31.