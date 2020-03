03-24-2020

Missouri health officials confirmed 183 positive cases of the new coronavirus in the state, as of Monday afternoon.

That does not include two of the 19 cases in Boone County, as of Monday afternoon. It only counts one of seven cases in Callaway County, all of them William Woods University students.

At least four people have died because of COVID-19 in Missouri, including one in Boone County. St. Louis City announced its first death on Monday, a woman in her 30’s.