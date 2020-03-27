Missouri disaster declaration approved

03-27-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s request for federal disaster declaration, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Trump’s decision means the state, local governments and nonprofits will receive some federal help to recover costs associated with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Parson sought the federal declaration on Tuesday. His request for federal assistance for crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and disposal for hazardous waste related to the outbreak are still pending.

“I appreciate the President acting quickly on my disaster declaration request and the commitment of federal resources as we battle this unprecedented public health and economic threat to Missourians,” Parson said in a news release.

The announcement came on the same day Missouri saw large increases in confirmed cases and unemployment claims.