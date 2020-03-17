Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri lawmakers to address corona concerns in budget vote

03-17-2020


(MissouriNet) — The full Missouri House is set to vote tomorrow (Wednesday) on a proposed 30-billion dollar state operating budget, which includes about 13-million dollars in federal funding for coronavirus response. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith voted for a bipartisan amendment in committee, to accept that federal funding:

That money would be used for additional testing kits in Missouri, along with lab services. The money is part of an emergency eight-billion dollar package signed this month by President Trump.

