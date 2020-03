03-16-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s budget director expects federal guidance early this week on what Missouri can spend its coronavirus funding on. State Budget Director Dan Haug tells the House Budget Committee that Missouri is expected to receive at least 13-million dollars in federal funding:

Haug testified before the Budget Committee in Jefferson City, during a RARE Sunday hearing. Senator Josh Hawley tells Missourinet the money will also go to more testing kits in Missouri.