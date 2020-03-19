More protective gear on the way for First Responders

03-19-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) are working to get hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment to local law enforcement officers and other first responders. DPS Director Sandy Karsten emphasizes the importance of equipment like masks and gowns.

Karsten tells Capitol reporters her office is responding to requests from hospitals and first responders, adding the equipment will come from the National Strategic Stockpile