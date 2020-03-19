News Radio KWOS Statement: How We Plan To Adapt

03-19-2020

Mission Statement: Provide quality and timely community-focused information and entertainment that is relevant to you, our mid-Missouri listener.



At 104.5 News Radio 950 KWOS, our priority remains supporting our clients and listeners through these difficult, uncertain times. We have helped our listeners and clients through the unusual events of other natural disasters, such as tornadoes and floods. We have always prepared to support you through unusual circumstances and COVID-19 is no exception.

It remains business-as-usual at KWOS in regards to informing and entertaining our audiences with pertinent information that impacts our local community. As we prepare for the worst, we will be taking some precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our staff and their families.

There will be some changes in regards to programming of KWOS starting Monday, March 23rd with the goal of not having more than one person in our studio at any given time to hopefully prevent the contraction and spread of COVID-19. We will then reallocate many of our resources at KWOS

It’s a strange time for all of us, but we will get through together and become a stronger community because of it.

For more than 50 years Zimmer Communications has worked hard to be a stable, trusted community-partner for our listeners and clients. COVID-19 will not lessen our commitment to you and our community. We will remain here to serve you.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

Thanks for listening!

News Radio KWOS Staff