Novel Coronavirus shows up in Cole and Boone Counties

03-18-2020

The coronavirus is officially in Boone and Cole County. Cole County’s case is a person who traveled outside the US.

Missouri Health and Senior Services announced the confirmed Boone and Cole county cases on Tuesday afternoon. As of Tuesday night, there were 15 cases in the state.

According to Columbia mayor Brian Treece, the Boone County patient is in his/her 60’s who traveled outside the United States. The patient is self-isolating at home. Officials say they have spoken with people in close contact with the patient.

Director Stephanie Browning with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced new restrictions on public gatherings in Columbia: no more than 50 people in the same place, or half the capacity of the building where the gathering is happening, whichever is smaller. That limit has exceptions, like grocery stores.

MU Health, which is now treating its first COVID-19 patient, says it is starting a drive-thru clinic on Wednesday. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily in the parking lot of the MU softball stadium off Stadium Boulevard. But this test is only for patients with physician orders, not the general public.

Gov. Parson said during his press conference in Jefferson City on Tuesday night that it will be a daily fight for several months to stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the state is working with universities and businesses to ramp up testing in the state.

Parson said it will come down to personal responsibility to practice social distancing and limit the spread of the new coronavirus in Missouri.