Now State Capitol staffers are caught up in corona fears

03-12-2020


The Missouri Senate will not be in session next week. Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said last (wed) night it’s for safety reasons related to the new coronavirus. Lawmakers have already asked people to stay away from the Missouri Capitol building unless you have an essential reason. The state health department still only has one confirmed coronavirus case in Missouri, a young woman from Saint Louis. 64 tests in the state have come back negative.

