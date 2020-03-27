One person has gunshot wounds after a JCMO incident

03-27-2020

(JCPD) — Earlier this morning at approximately 3:58 AM, a Jefferson City police officer heard multiple gunshots in the area of Madison and E. McCarty Streets. The communications center then began receiving calls reference a weapons offense in the 200 block of E. McCarty Street.

Responding officers located multiple spent shell casings in the roadway consistent with witness statements. The initial investigation determined that a small silver four door car was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

While searching the area, officers located a car matching the witness description and contacted the occupants on E. Dunklin Street. During a search of that vehicle, a loaded Glock 17 pistol with extended magazine was located. A subject, currently on pre-trial release for an unrelated charge, was taken into custody for the violation. It was determined that he was not involved in the original weapons offense but was prohibited from possessing the firearm.

Shortly thereafter, communications was notified that a subject had self-transported to an area hospital suffering from a non-life -threatening wound. Investigators were able to speak to the victim while he was being treated. The subject is cooperating with authorities regarding his role in the shooting and it is too early to determine whether he was the intended victim.

There is no one in custody at this time, it appears that the subjects are known to each other and this was not a random act.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573)634-6400), Crimestoppers 659-TIPS (659-8477)