President promises stimulus package to cope with virus

03-18-2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid — including direct checks to Americans — an effort unseen since the Great Recession to shore up households and the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

Trump wants checks out to the public within two weeks as part of what officials said could approach a $1 trillion package. Congressional leaders vowed swift action. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on Capitol Hill to brief Senate Republicans.

“We want to go big,” Trump said at a White House briefing. “We want to get it done and have a big infusion.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised the Senate would not adjourn until the package was passed.