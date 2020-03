Changes for Restaurants, Bars and Theaters in Cole County

03-19-2020

Don’t expect to eat out or go to the theaters anytime soon in Cole County.

Cole County Health Officials announced Thursday that all restaurants, bars, taverns, event centers, clubs and movie theaters to be closed for indoor and outdoor seating starting at 12:01a Monday.

Establishments may continue to provide curbside, drive through, take out and delivery services.