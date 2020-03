03-02-2020

A lane of northbound Highway 63 is closed over I-70 in Columbia. MoDot crews need to fix a bridge joint. The one-lane traffic on northbound 63 started last (sun) night. It will continue around-the-clock until Wednesday. Also today (mon).Route 179 is closing just south of I-70 near Wooldridge at the Petite Saline Creek bridge. Crews are replacing the bridge. 179 will be closed for months.