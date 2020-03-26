Senator Blunt expects relief checks will be on the way

03-26-2020

(MissouriNet) –A Missouri Senator who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee says the two-trillion dollar economic stimulus package that has been unanimously approved by the Senate will provide immediate relief to individuals and families. GOP Senator Roy Blunt says the bill provides 12-hundred dollars in direct assistance to most adults and five hundred dollars to children.

The payments are phased out for those with higher incomes, such as individuals who earn 75-thousand dollars or more. The U-S House is expected to vote on the bill tomorrow (Friday).