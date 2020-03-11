Some M-U staffers could have been exposed to COVID-19

03-11-2020

Journalists from a group based in Columbia went to the same conference as someone who now tests positive for the new coronavirus. The organization Investigative Reporters and Editors said yesterday (tue) the patient has mild symptoms after spending a few days late last week at the conference in New Orleans. No word of a positive test for anyone with the IRE. The group is based out of the Mizzou journalism school. The university and other local schools have not canceled classes due to COVID (COE-vid) 19 concerns, but they say they are working closely with health officials.