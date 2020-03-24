Stay at Home order in Boone County over COVID-19 concerns

03-24-2020

Columbia and Boone County officials issue a Stay at Home order, as they try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It will go from Mar. 25 at 8 a.m. through 8 a.m. on Apr. 24.

Only leave your house for essential activities. There are several things that count as essential: getting food and gas, visiting the doctor and picking up meds, and exercising outside as long as you practice social distancing are a few examples.

St. Louis and Kansas City have similar Stay at Home orders now in effect. Cole County is advising it, but not ordering it, as of Tuesday morning.

Here is a more detailed outline from the order issued by Columbia and Boone County Officials today (March 24).

